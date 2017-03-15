Public Citizen's health and safety work protects consumers by advocating for safer, more effective drugs, medical devices and other products; equitable health care services and more physician accountability; safer cars and trucks; and improvements in worker safety. View the Health Research Group's work listed chronologically.
Under intense pressure from dozens of physician organizations, a task force of the ACGME has proposed allowing first-year medical residents to work 28-hour shifts without sleep. Public Citizen is leading an effort to stop this proposal and protect residents and their patients from further harm.
Mar 14 - Testimony Before the FDA’s Drug Safety and Risk Management and Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committees Regarding Reformulated Opana ER
Mar 13 - Public Citizen Urges OSHA Not to Further Delay Beryllium Rule’s Implementation
Mar 10 - Press Statement: Trump’s FDA Pick Has Extensive Industry Ties and Dangerous Deregulatory Ideas
Mar 10 - Press Statements From Experts in Response to the ACGME Board’s Reckless Vote to Loosen Medical Resident Work Hour Rules
Mar 6 - Letter to Congress Opposing Legislation That Would Provide False Hope to Terminally Ill Patients
Mar 1 - Press Statement: Trump’s Joint Address Attack on FDA Signals Complete Ignorance of Medication Approval Process
