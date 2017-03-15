Health and Safety

Public Citizen's health and safety work protects consumers by advocating for safer, more effective drugs, medical devices and other products; equitable health care services and more physician accountability; safer cars and trucks; and improvements in worker safety. View the Health Research Group's work listed chronologically.

Medical Resident Work Hours: Proposal Will Further Endanger Residents and Patients

Under intense pressure from dozens of physician organizations, a task force of the ACGME has proposed allowing first-year medical residents to work 28-hour shifts without sleep. Public Citizen is leading an effort to stop this proposal and protect residents and their patients from further harm.

